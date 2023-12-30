DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on New Year’s Eve.

It’s the last home game of the season, and the Broncos are giving back to fans with prizes and events for a unique gameday experience, according to a press release.

Here is what this year’s Fan Appreciation Day has in store.

Prizes and gifts

Fans attending the game Sunday will have the chance to win various prizes, including an autographed Peyton Manning painting, various gift cards, United Airlines travel vouchers, pregame field passes, a 2024 road game experience and more.

Plus, at halftime, some lucky fans will have the chance to win a Ford Bronco on the field.

But every fan at this game will be a winner. Each fan attending will get a free pair of 2024 LED glasses at their seat to ring in the new year.

Pregame festivities

In addition to the regular tailgates and festivities, the Broncos will have some extra entertainment at the game this weekend.

Phat Daddy, a band of some of Denver’s top nightclub and showroom performers, will perform on Mane Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Food trucks, an inflatable zone, Broncos Cheerleaders and the Stampede Drumline will also be performing on Mane Street ahead of the game.

Official pregame entertainment begins around 2 p.m. in the stadium. DJ Squizzy Taylor will be live in section 135 and there will be a flyover featuring the 2-135th Army Aviation Battalion.

The annual High School Football Salute will acknowledge state champions on the field and give recognition for the 2023 High School Coaches of the Year: Columbine High School Head Coach Andy Lowry and Arvada West High School Head Coach Mario Lopez.

They will also present awards for the winners of the Broncos Business Boost contest. The winners, Denver DJ School, Daddy’s Homemade Syrup and Franktown Animal Clinic, will receive $7,500 in gift cards and United Airlines flight vouchers, in addition to a “Broncos Business Boost Advertising Package.”

Halftime: Power Wheels race

For halftime entertainment, fans will get to see a Power Wheels race. Four young racers will rev up their mini Ford F-150 trucks and compete in a race on the field.

This is when some fans will have the chance to win a Ford Bronco.

Forecast for Chargers vs. Broncos

Sunday should feature a nice afternoon to watch football in Denver. The forecast has highs around 43 degrees with partly sunny skies and no chance for rain.

Things cool off later in the night for anyone planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve, with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s by midnight.