Festive Louisville pop-up bar helps local nonprofits



LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Miracle on Main Street pop-up bar in Louisville is now open. The pop-up bar has had to adapt in the time of COVID.

The unique bar concept features 12 green houses decked out like gingerbread houses, that all have heat and ventilation. Each party has their own space. Once you are done sipping on your make-your-own hot chocolate or artisan craft cocktail, the green house is sanitized and aired out before the next party arrives. Temperatures are checked at the entrance and there is hand sanitizer abound, keeping the holiday spirit alive and well.

One hundred percent of the reservation fee and 10% of all take-out cocktails will go to the local nonprofits, Louisville Rising and Community Food Share.