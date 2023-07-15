DENVER (KDVR) — Fentanyl overdose deaths are on the rise this year.

So far in 2023, fentanyl overdose deaths have risen 16% compared to this time last year, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

The department “is encouraging residents to take precautions regarding substance use as fatal overdoses are increasing in Denver, especially those linked to fentanyl,” they said in a news release on Friday.

Fentanyl overdose deaths have been on the rise in recent years, both in Colorado and around the country. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows fentanyl overdose deaths more than tripled from 2016-2021 in the U.S.

The powerful synthetic opioid is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to DDPHE. Police report they’re increasingly finding the drug in powdered form, but it can also come as pills, capsules or rocks.

Fentanyl is also increasingly laced into other drugs, like cocaine or counterfeit prescription pills, like the ones pictured below.

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. The drugs are generally foreign-made with a very close chemical makeup to the dangerous opioid. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

Reduce the risk of drug overdose

DDPHE offers guidance for people to help reduce the risk of overdose:

Make sure to have naloxone (Narcan) available since it can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Make sure those around you carry naloxone.

Do not use drugs alone. Ensure at least one person can administer naloxone or rescue breaths if needed. Or, let someone know you’re using so they can check in.

Be prepared to provide rescue breaths. Click here for a short training video.

Use fentanyl test strips to check for the presence of fentanyl before using a substance. Assume any drug, including medications not purchased from a pharmacy, may be counterfeit and may contain fentanyl.

Test the potency of your drugs. This harm-reduction technique encourages you to use less than your normal dose to test potency and strength. This could mean injecting or snorting a smaller amount or breaking off a piece of a pill.

Avoid mixing drugs. Mixing opioids with alcohol and/or benzodiazepines (such as Xanax, Valium and Klonopin) increases overdose risk.

If you think it’s an overdose, call 911. Every minute counts.

Check in with your friends and community at large to provide connection and support.

Substance use treatment is effective and is available.