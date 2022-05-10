LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a northern Colorado fentanyl victim is taking their fight to the state Capitol building.

Tyler Schell’s family said the 38-year-old died from fentanyl back in March 2020.

“We don’t believe he knew what he was taking,” said Schell’s Sister, Courtney Howard. Howard said her brother was having relationship issues and trouble sleeping at the time of his death.

Howard and her mother, Cory, have been a constant at the state Capitol, testifying to the strength the current fentanyl law.

Tyler Schell’s story was recently profiled in a recent edition of “People” magazine.

“So many people, knowingly or unknowingly, are taking it that you never know when you’re gonna find somebody who’s been poisoned by it,” Howard said.

The former star wrestler at Longmont High School leaves behind three children.

“He loved his family and his children more than anything in the world,” Howard said.

