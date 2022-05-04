ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A jury has found a man guilty of providing fentanyl that killed a 16-year-old girl at his home, where he also sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl that he got drunk.

Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab, 26, faces eight years to life in prison.

“This defendant used alcohol and extremely dangerous drugs to manipulate these girls for his own selfish purposes,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Gallo, who tried the case with Chief Deputy Darcy Kofol, said in a news release. “When it became clear one of them needed immediate medical care, he callously chose to do nothing.”

Aurora Police responded to Che-Quiab’s apartment on the morning of Aug. 7, 2020, for a 911 call of a possible overdose. People at the home had woken up and found the 16-year-old girl was not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators soon found that Che-Quiab and another man had given alcohol, marijuana and fentanyl to a group of underage girls at the home the night before.

“Che-Quiab admitted to police that one of the girls appeared to be suffering from symptoms of overdose, but decided to go to sleep rather than seek medical attention on her behalf,” according to the news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The police investigation revealed that Che-Quiab had also sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl that he had given “a large quantity” of alcohol.” In his apartment, police found around 300 counterfeit blue M-30 Oxycodone pills with fentanyl in them and “several” bricks of heroin, all of it worth more than $20,000.

“This is yet another tragic case underscoring the danger that fentanyl and other synthetic opioids pose,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “My office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who distribute these poisons in our community.”

After a six-day jury trial that ended on May 3, an Arapahoe County jury found him guilty of these charges:

Manslaughter

Distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, two counts

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts

Sexual assault of a child

Sexual assault (victim under 15)

He will be sentenced on July 21.