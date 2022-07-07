MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were arrested for possession of illegal narcotics, cash and a firearm at the Saddlehorn Campground on Wednesday.

Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Colorado National Monument rangers in the arrest after rangers were conducting a check on an illegal campfire.

Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41 of Las Vegas, Nevada had approximately 1,000 grams of methamphetamines, 20 grams of cocaine, 2,200 fentanyl pills, cash, and a firearm. Police said the estimated street value of the fentanyl is $33,000.

The two were booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on multiple felony 1 drug charges.