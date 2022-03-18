An earlier version of this report noted a student died in her classroom at Mitchell High School. This article has been corrected to reflect that the student was pronounced dead at the hospital.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The FBI, in conjunction with the Colorado Springs Police Department, has released new information regarding the arrest of Alexis Nicole Wilkins.

An investigation revealed Wilkins sold Fentanyl to two juvenile girls. Court records show those girls shared the pills with another girl, who took one in a bathroom at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs. After taking the pill, she began foaming and the mouth and became unresponsive.

Records show the teacher in that classroom “activated emergency services” when they realized something was wrong. Emergency responders arrived at the school and tried to revive the girl, but she died later at the hospital.

The FBI noted this event occurred in December of last year.

“This is a tragic and heartbreaking event. Colorado Springs School District 11 shares our collective condolences for the family for the loss of their child,” shared a D11 spokesperson on Wednesday. “In an effort to be more proactive in the face of this crisis, the District is working to bring more widespread awareness and knowledge of the dangers of fentanyl to hopefully save more lives in the future because the loss of one child is one too many.”

An affidavit shows the investigation gathered information from a wide array of sources – from interviews to an autopsy report, location data from Facebook, and beyond.

>> Read Wilkins’ affidavit in its entirety here

During an interview with law enforcement, one of the girls involved in purchasing the pills from Wilkins said they were introduced by a “Denver gang member” and that they used Facebook to communicate.

The girl said she eventually learned Wilkins was associated with a Colorado Springs-based street gang called “the Rolling 60s Crips.”

The FBI photographed pills and money confiscated from Wilkins’ apartment

And the sale of those deadly pills is just the latest mark on Wilkins’ criminal record.

According to the FBI, Wilkins pled guilty to child abuse/negligence last year and was sentenced to 12 months probation. She was in court on theft charges in 2016 and again a year later.

According to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website, fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine. But, of course, the amount of Fentanyl contained in each illegally-made pill is wildly inconsistent. The DEA has found that many pills taken off the street contained at least 2mg of Fentanyl – which is considered a potentially lethal dose.

In an interview, Wilkins admitted to selling pills – though not the one that killed the Mitchell High School student.

An autopsy report showing the student’s cause of death was released indicating an overdose.

Autopsy report shows fentanyl intoxication as cause of death.

FOX21 News will continue to follow this case as it moves through the court system.