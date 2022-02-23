DENVER (KDVR) — Five people were found dead earlier this week at a Commerce City apartment. Their suspected cause of death is a fentanyl overdose.

Senator Barb Kirkmeyer urged her colleagues Tuesday to reverse a 2019 law that decriminalized fentanyl.

“Fentanyl dealers are killers, and the law should treat them as such,” said Kirkmeyer.

Kirkmeyer said that she believes the Biden Administration seems “ completely ambivalent toward border security,” which she said has caused a surge of drugs, including fentanyl, crossing into the United States.

“Here in Colorado, we are not powerless. We can do something right now: recriminalize fentanyl. The 2019 law approved by the Legislature and signed by Governor Polis was a grave mistake. Governor Polis has effectively admitted as much, now calling for stricter penalties on fentanyl,” Kirkmeyer explained.

Since 2019, in just two short years Colorado has experienced the second fastest growth rate in fentanyl deaths in the nation. In 2019, Kirkmeyer said our state had 147 fentanyl deaths. She said that number increased to 709 deaths in 2021, which is an increase of 382%

“To put this in perspective, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill. That is a mere two thousandths of a gram. So, 4 grams – the threshold for decriminalization established by the 2019 law – can kill thousands,” Kirkmeyer said. “I call on my fellow legislators, anyone willing to right this wrong, please join me. Let’s work together, get late bill status, recriminalize fentanyl, and put the safety of Coloradans first.”

Michael Allen, the district attorney for El Paso and Teller counties, is also calling for a change to the law that went into effect in 2019. He said that change allows offenders off too easily and doesn’t effectively incentivize them to agree to rehabilitation.