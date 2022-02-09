Fenberg, Moreno to take new Senate leadership positions

DENVER (KDVR) — Changes are coming to one chamber at the state Capitol.

With the state’s first Latino Senate President Leroy Garcia leaving for a job at the Pentagon soon, the Democratic caucus met Wednesday to nominate a new leader.

The Democratic senators nominated Sen. Majority Leader Steve Fenberg to fill Garcia’s spot.

“The last, almost, four years I’ve been serving as the majority leader and in that role, I’ve had to think about building relationships and working with folks who maybe don’t agree with me on everything,” Fenberg said.

Championing bills like last year’s trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, a gun reform measure clearing the way for stricter local gun laws and a bill to bring in Firehawk helicopters to fight wildfires, the Boulder lawmaker said the nomination does not change any key items he is eyeing to pass this year.

“The agenda doesn’t change. Maybe I’ll approach things here a little differently but at the end of the day, we have the same core values in the same caucus that’s going to be working to deliver results,” Fenberg said.

This session, he and Democratic leaders are looking to add more money to the state’s education fund, give more Coloradans the right to unionize and reduce crime through better public safety funding.

Though Fenberg said he has a good connection with folks on the other side of the aisle, the state’s Republican party didn’t congratulate him. The Colorado GOP tweeted: “What a shocker. @coloradodems choose another Boulderite, whose policies are extreme and out of touch with working families. Do the Colorado Dems not understand that there are 63 other counties in Colorado?”

Fenberg said that is a distraction. “At the end of the day, this is about the majority being able to choose the leader of the chamber and I have a good working relationship with my Republican colleagues, and I think it will be hopefully smooth sailing,” he said.

The Senate body will still have to vote on the nominees on Garcia’s last day, set for Feb. 23.

With Fenberg moving up, Democrats nominated Adams County Sen. Dominick Moreno to become the next Senate majority leader and Jefferson County Sen. Rachel Zenzinger to fill in Moreno’s role on the Joint Budget Committee. Moreno said the new leadership team highlights the state’s diversity.

“The makeup of the leadership team really reflects the diversity of Colorado, which I think is really what the Democratic Party stands for,” Moreno said. “You know, the reality is really in some of the top Democratic Party leadership posts we have an African-American woman [Rhonda Fields], a gay Latino man. These are the types of roles that are really important to ensure that Colorado is properly represented.”

A spokesperson for the Colorado Senate GOP said they have no comment on the nominations.