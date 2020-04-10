Female suspect arrested in Monroe Street murder

DENVER (KDVR) – Yolanda Hilliard, 49, is being held for investigation of first degree murder and investigation of attempted murder (five counts) in relation to to a homicide in the 2800 block of N. Monroe Street.

On April 9, the Denver Police Department (DPD) were called to Monroe St. in respond to a someone yelling and shooting. When officers arrived they discovered a gunshot victim in a nearby house.

The shooting victim was transported to Denver Health Medical Center were he was pronounced dead.

Additional victims reported that they were all in a bedroom playing video games at the time of the shooting. They said the suspect looked into the bedroom window, mumbled incoherently, and began shooting.

Hilliard, who matched the suspect description, was transported to DPD headquarters. A gun was found in her home.