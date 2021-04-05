FEMA to open vaccination ‘Pilot Site’ in Pueblo

Lines of cars wait at a drive-through coronavirus testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida health officials say the state has reached a grim milestone: more than 200,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s southernmost counties have been hit hard by COVID-19 over the past year, but a joint effort with the federal government and Colorado state officials aims to bring the area some much needed relief.

According to Governor Polis’ latest announcement, on April 14, FEMA will be helping expand the vaccine site already located at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, turning it into one of their national ‘Pilot Sites’.

“With this transition, we’ll be able to increase supply for the site, and reach more folks in many of our rural and agricultural communities, making it quick, easy, and convenient for them to get vaccinated,” said Governor Polis.

The federal assistance will increase the vaccination rate from 1,750 to 3,000 per day and will operate seven days a week at 1001 Beulah Avenue in Pueblo. Hours have not yet been announced but they expect the location to open daily at 7 a.m. Vaccination appointments can be scheduled for the site through Centura Health’s website.

“This partnership with FEMA is going to help more Coloradans get the protection they need even faster,” said Governor Jared Polis, “.. and this isn’t only about quantity, but also equity.”

Rural communities, especially those in the state’s southern territory, where 20% of the population lives under the poverty line, have been hit harder than most due to the lack of access to convenient health services.

To help reach out to these underprivileged communities, mobile units will also head out into Alamosa, Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Rio Grande, and Saguache counties, among others to further spread access.

For more information about Colorado’s vaccination efforts, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/.