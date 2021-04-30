FEMA sends $250 million to Colorado to assist with pandemic response

DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent $250 million in additional funding to Colorado to help the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money was made available under a major disaster declaration that was issued last March.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment used the money to create and operate seven testing sites from August 2020 through March of this year.

The funding was sent after President Joe Biden approved a cost share increase from 75% to 100% for projects related to the pandemic response. The funding can be used for work completed between January 20, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

“This FEMA assistance is making a difference across Colorado,” said Acting FEMA Region 8 Administrator Nancy Dragani. “These testing sites, along with expanded equitable vaccine access, helps local Coloradans fight back in the battle against COVID.”

FEMA has worked to simplify the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of the pandemic and to allow local officials to access the funding quicker.