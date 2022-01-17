FEMA offers repair, rebuilding advice to survivors of Marshall Fire

The Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center opened in Lafayette Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire. (KDVR)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As the smoke slowly begins to settle in Boulder County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering more aid to those affected by the Marshall Fire. In addition to the Disaster Assistance Center set up by FEMA in the wake of the devastating fire, specialists are offering repair and rebuilding advice for those ready to take the next step in rebuilding their homes.

Mitigation specialists with FEMA will be on hand at select home improvement stores in Boulder County to answer any questions about home repair, ignition resistant construction and hiring contractors for the next steps in rebuilding.

Specialists are available till Jan. 18 at the Louisville Home Depot located at 1200 W. Dillon Rd. The hours of availability are from Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Additional mitigation events will be held at the following home improvement stores:

Thursday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Feb. 1: Home Depot, 1600 29th St. in Boulder

Thursday, Feb. 3 – Tuesday, Feb. 8: Lowe’s, 1171 Dillon Rd. in Louisville

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Tuesday, Feb. 15: Home Depot, 393 S Hoover Rd. in Longmont

Thursday, Feb. 17 – Tuesday, Feb. 22: Lowe’s, 355 Ken Pratt in Longmont

FEMA has also announced new hours for their Disaster Assistance Center located at 1755 S. Public Rd. The new operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The disaster assistance center offers support to survivors through state and federal assistance however, you do not need to visit the center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.