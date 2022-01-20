FEMA kicks in over $230M to help with COVID testing in Colorado

Members of the Colorado National Guard assist San Miguel County and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment with a COVID-19 drive-up testing station in Telluride, Colorado, March 17, 2020.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – FEMA will be providing an additional $237.12 million in public assistance funding to help Colorado with COVID-19.

This brings the total to $1.8 billion from FEMA to help the state deal with just the virus since a major disaster declaration was issued in March 2020.

The latest round of funding will go toward operating seven community-based COVID testing sites. Since September 2021, an average of more than 450,000 tests per month were administered at the sites, according to FEMA.

The money provides funding for contracted testing and lab services including supplies and equipment, and the transporting and processing of tests.

Omicron variant cases in the state are on a downward trend, according to state data. The seven-day average for cases has dropped 19% and the seven-day average for positivity rates has dropped nearly 3% as of Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, COVID hospitalization numbers seem to have plateaued over the past five days.

FEMA has also stepped in to help with the Marshall Fire recovery, offering money to help pay for 75% of the state’s costs.