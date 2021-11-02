FEMA has spent $8.3 million in Colorado COVID funeral funding

DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has dolled out over $8 million in expense coverage for COVID-19 related deaths in Colorado.

As COVID-19 deaths have climbed since January 2020, FEMA initiated a funeral financial assistance program for families needing help covering the funeral of a loved one who passed from COVID-19.

FEMA released information stating 1,487 Coloradans have received federal financial help covering after-death costs. This financial assistance includes reimbursement for cremation, burial expenses, transfer of remains, markers or headstones, transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased, and other costs.

The program covers expenses from $9,000 to $35,500, depending on the eligibility of the application. The average cost of a funeral service in Colorado is between $5,000 and $7,000 depending on the choice of cremation or burial, according to Funeralocity.

The program has no end in sight, and is actively accepting applications for funeral cost assistance. The number is 844-684-6333, and for TTY: 800-462-7585. Those applying must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. There is no eligibility requirement for the deceased person.

To learn more about FEMA’s funeral assistance program, click here.