Felony murder statute one step closer to revision in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado Senate bill, which would further clarify the definition of felony murder, is one step closer to the governor’s desk.

In a vote on Tuesday, Colorado Senate Bill 21-124 passed. If signed, it moves felony murder from first degree to second degree.

Currently, if convicted of a felony, an offender would serve life behind bars without the possibility of parole. If new legislation is signed into law, the same offender could instead serve 16 to 48 years behind bars.

Jeanette Orchard was among those at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

In May 2018, her father was killed in Canon City. Orchard says a man was burglarizing the family home when her dad walked in on the crime. The suspect has since been arrested.

She’s worried if the latest Senate bill is signed into law, her father’s killer could eventually go free.

“It’s gonna impact victims from the past, present and all, going into the future,” said Orchard.

Colorado does not have the death penalty.

Next up, the legislation awaits the governor’s signature.