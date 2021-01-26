Feds providing $22M to help Denver renters affected by COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Department of Treasury is allocating $22 million to help struggling renters who have been affected by COVID-19 in the city and county of Denver.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emergency Rental Assistance program will help those who are unable to pay rent and utilities.

The city is still working out details on how the funds will deployed into the community, but the Emergency Rental Assistance program has identified who is eligible for financial assistance.

The program will be available to renter individuals and families earning up to 80% of the area median income (up to $54,950 for a single-person household, or up to $78,500 for a family of four).

To qualify, households must include at least one member who qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Households must also demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application for assistance and households with income at or below 50% of the area median income (up to $35,950 for a single-person household, or up to $50,000 for a household of four) are to be prioritized for assistance.

Up to 90% of the funding can be used for rent, utilities and home energy costs, back rent, utilities and home energy costs, and other expenses related to housing. Up to 10% of remaining funds are available for administrative costs and housing stability services, including case management and other services intended to keep households stably housed.

Denver currently has a locally funded Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance program, as well as a similar program deployed with federal coronavirus relief funds. The federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance program is supposed to help even more.

City and county of Denver residents currently seeking rental and utility assistance may call 3-1-1 and select option 6.