Feds approve millions to pay for I-70 mudslide repairs in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The federal government has approved more than $4 million to help Colorado pay for repairs on I-70 after mudslides closed the interstate multiple times in the last month.

The federal government will give Colorado $2.5 million for emergency repairs on the interstate and about $2.2 million for permanent repairs, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Monday.

The state is also requesting an additional $5 million.

Flash floods have caused mudslides on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, which reached I-70 multiple times. Some of the mudslides were 9 feet deep and spanned more than 100 yards.

At times, it took crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation nearly 24 hours to clear the debris and open the highway.

Recently, the state repaved I-70 through the canyon with concrete that is supposed to be stronger and easier to clear of debris.