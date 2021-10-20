Federal prison employee arrested as accomplice in murder of Longmont postal worker

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A federal prison employee has been arrested as an accomplice in the murder of a Longmont postal worker.

Andrew Ritchie, 34, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Littleton. A source told the Problem Solvers that Ritchie works there.

He is in custody at the Boulder County Jail, where he’s facing a charge of murder after deliberation complicity.

Ritchie’s first court appearance hasn’t been set yet. The Problem Solvers have filed a public records request for his arrest affidavit and will share it as soon as it’s released.

It is unclear at this time what Ritchie’s alleged role is in the murder of Jason Schaefer.

Schaefer’s ex-girlfriend Devan Schreiner is facing a first-degree murder murder charge.

Court records show a battle had been brewing between Schreiner and Schaefer.

“Jason had filed documents to have parenting time modified” two days before the shooting, the arrest affidavit states.

“Devan was supposed to be served with the papers,” investigators said in the affidavit.

Investigators were told Devan had threatened Jason.

The two had worked together at the Longmont post office, but Schreiner was fired two weeks ago and began working as a mail carrier in Loveland.

She was on duty the day of the shooting, but her mail truck was not moved for hours.

Schreiner’s next court appearance is scheduled for January.