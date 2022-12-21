COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Attorneys for Dalvin Gadson filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department, accusing them of using excessive force.

The lawsuit claims Colby J. Hickman, Matthew Anderson and Christopher K. Hummel “deliberately, knowingly, intentionally and violently” beat the 29-year-old veteran without any kind of verbal warning as required by the CSPD’s own Use of Force Policy.

Gadson, his attorneys and supporters gathered outside of the CSPD to make the announcement.

During the announcement, Gadson spoke publicly about the incident for the first time.

“This is no way that a human should be treated. I am also a military veteran. These police officers, they definitely need to be fired and arrested, all three of them,” Gadson said.

Police body camera video was recently released by the department.

Gadson’s attorneys said he was punched repeatedly and kicked in the head. They also said he suffered a black eye, contusions on his back, a closed-brain injury and emotional distress.

“It is imperative that we look at all the facts when evaluating officer interactions with citizens. We will respect the on-going court process but welcome dialogue with our community when we are free to talk about this case further,” the department’s police chief said in a statement.

The Colorado Springs Police administration reviewed the case and found the use of force was within their policy, but there is a separate internal affairs investigation happening now.