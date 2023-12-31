DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Federal Heights said a 20-year-old woman was killed after a potential stabbing at an apartment complex on Saturday.

According to police, around 3:27 p.m., there was a report of a victim found possibly stabbed outside of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of West 85th Avenue.

Officers responded and found the victim, a 20-year-old woman.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A male suspect who was known to the victim has been identified, according to police. Efforts were underway to locate him.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Shane Valandra at 303-412-3596.