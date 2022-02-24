DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s largest school district is getting millions of dollars in pandemic relief funding to help keep teachers in the classroom amid a nationwide shortage.

Denver Public Schools has received $16 million in federal COVID-19 relief through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The funds are part of the national CARES Act package.

During its fall adjustment, DPS brought in $3 million to prevent layoffs after enrollment dipped, and the district will receive $10.5 million in ESSER funds next school year.

A lot of this money will be used to keep schools fully staffed, while nationwide staff shortages have major impacts on education and staff burnout trying to fill in the gaps.

According to DPS, the district’s overall teacher-retention rate has hovered around 90% for the past three school years. The district also credits DPS Central Support Team staff for helping fill in to keep schools open.