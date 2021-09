WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — SkyFOX was over the scene of a fire near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and 90th Avenue in Westminster Friday afternoon.

Federal Boulevard was partially closed in the area while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

This appears to be an apartment or condo complex, with major damage to the top floor and, according to the Westminster Fire Department, at least some damage on all three stories.

20+ units from multiple jurisdictions are on-scene. Firefighters are making progress on the fire, but efforts are still underway. All 3 stories of the building are affected by fire. #WFDFederalFire pic.twitter.com/8QdJXJnffK — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) September 24, 2021

No injuries were reported.