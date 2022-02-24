DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service said Denver is now above the 30-year average for the season total which is 32.6 inches by the end of the month. Currently, the Mile High City has piled up 34 inches with minimal, if any, accumulation expected by month’s end.

Just how much piled up at Denver International Airport, where the official gauge for the city resides? Almost 16 inches, while the average is 7.7 inches for the month. DIA got 4.3 inches from the storm over the last three days.

After the recent snowstorm, this is the 14th snowiest February in Denver’s history.

The historical seasonal snowfall average, which goes back to the 1800s, is 34.7 inches, so we’re just shy of that number.

Areas outside of the airport are not far off in accumulation with downtown and east Denver registering a three-day total of 4 inches.

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecast snow drying out of the metro area by Thursday afternoon with sunshine. Temperatures are slowly crawling back up but are not expected to rise above freezing until Saturday.