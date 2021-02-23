February 2021 ranked 6th coldest on record so far in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — There is less than a week left of Feb. and it is safe to say that it has been a cold month so far. The coldest temperature of the month in Denver was minus 16 degrees on the morning of Feb. 15 as arctic air settled across Eastern Colorado for several days.

There have been 14 days with temperatures below average so far this month. In contrast, temperatures have hit 60 degrees or above three times this month so far.

The average temperature for Feb. 2021 at this point in the month is 23.6 degrees. That is over eight degrees below February’s average temperature of 32.4 degrees. If the month ended right now, it would rank as the sixth coldest Feb. on record in Denver.

Despite the cold temperatures Denver has had most of the month, snowfall totals are still below average. Denver’s total for the month so far is 3.9 inches. An average February in Denver brings about 7.7 inches of snow.

Denver has two more chances for snow ahead in the next 7 days.