DENVER (KDVR) — February has been a snowy month in Denver the last few years. In some cases, it has been even snowier than March.

So far this February, Denver has had 15.8 inches of snow. The last four Februaries, including this year, have had over a foot of snowfall. This is a big deal considering the historical average snowfall for February is 7.7 inches.

If we compare the last four Februaries to March, three out of the last four had more snowfall than March. This happened in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

March, on average, is the snowiest month in Denver with an average of 11.5 inches.

This February is the 14th-snowiest on record, with 15.8 inches so far. This comes after a snowy January that ended as the 13th-snowiest on record.