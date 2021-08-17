FBI working with Mesa County District Attorney’s Office on voting system investigation

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is working with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office on the forensic review and analysis of the county’s voting systems to determine if any federal laws were broken.

The announcement comes after the Mesa County elections clerk was linked to unauthorized access of the county’s elections system and will be replaced. Her access lead to the leak of secure information publicly posted online.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said the breach included specific passwords from Mesa County’s voting equipment. Griswold called it a “a serious breach” in a statement last week.

If violations are found during the investigation, it could lead to a decertification of the county’s voting machines.