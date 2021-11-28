FBI warns shoppers how to avoid Cyber Monday scams

DENVER (KDVR) — Millions of shoppers find excellent deals on safe websites on Cyber Monday, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation warns consumers that scammers bolster their efforts to take advantage this time of year.

The Internet Crime Complaint Center reports that scams cost consumers $265 million last year. Businesses are being hit as well. Credit card fraud caused another $129 million in losses. The FBI recommends sticking with familiar, trusted websites when shopping online.

Crooks use fake websites to get your personal information. A site you’re buying from should have “https” in the web address. If you’re purchasing from a company for the first time, do your research by checking reviews.

Scammers also reach out via email, offering fake deals. The FBI said you should never click on links in unsolicited emails, as criminals are attempting to collect personal information.

Let unsolicited calls go to voicemail, and you can check the recording later.

The bureau said small business owners should be careful to verify products.