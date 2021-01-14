FBI receives average of 4,000 cyber attacks daily; here’s how Coloradans can protect themselves

DENVER (KDVR) — Cybersecurity is expected to be a top priority in 2021. Especially as the FBI says it’s now receiving an average of 4,000 cyber attacks each day.

Here in Colorado, we’ve seen plenty of residents and communities fall victim to these online attackers.

“A lot of these attackers, it’s all automated,” explained Donald McClaughlin, co-founder and lead consultant at CP Cyber in Denver.

When it comes to protecting yourself from cyber attacks, Denver based CP Cyber Security Firm says never click on a link you’re unsure about and always try to make your password as strong as possible.

“Don’t re-use any iterations of them. Because it accounts compromise and if you’re reusing that password on all of your other accounts they’re all compromised,” McClaughlin said.

Experts suggest creating a password that is unique to you and also suggest something longer than just random characters is easier to remember.

“In fact, a password phrase of 20 to 24 characters is actually easier to type than 12 random characters,” McClaughlin said.

When it comes to using multi-factor authentication, CP Cyber says always use that added layer of protection.

“I know it’s a pain, but use it. It’s enabled for a reason because it’s more secure than just a simple password,” McClaughlin said.