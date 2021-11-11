FBI looking for suspect in multiple banks robberies

Credit: Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force

DENVER (KDVR) — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, along with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, are asking for help locating a suspect responsible for multiple bank robberies across the Denver-metro area.

The FBI believe 56-year-old William Foust has robbed multiple banks since Dec. 2020, he also failed to appear in court.

Foust is described as a white man, 6 feet 6 inches tall, thin build, dark hair and many tattoos on his arms.

William Foust (Credit: The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force)

Contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 with information about any bank robbery. This is not an anonymous tip line.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. You can remain anonymous.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is a interagency coalition comprised of local, state and federal personnel.

