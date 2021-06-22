FBI, Littleton police searching Platte River as part of triple-murder investigation from 2002

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Denver said Tuesday morning that it’s assisting with an investigation in connection to a triple murder from 2002.

The search is taking place near Interstate 270 and the Platte River, according to the FBI.

The FBI said it’s supporting the Littleton Police Department’s investigation into the triple homicide that happened on Jan. 27, 2002 at the AMF Broadway Bowling Alley.

LPD said James Springer, 29, and Erin Golla, 26, were finishing their work shifts at the bowling alley at 5485 South Broadway in Littleton. Robert (Bobby) Zajac, 23, who was an employee of another bowling alley, was also present and waiting for a ride home from James.

All three victims were confronted by a person with a gun and shot to death, according to LPD.

Investigators determined Erin called a friend for a ride home at 11:40 p.m.. At approximately 11:50 p.m. a white, young adult male with a bald head and medium build, was seen exiting the bowling alley wearing a dark colored, below the knee, trench coat.

The man was spotted entering a dark colored, late model, pickup truck and leaving the area to the south, according to LPD.

Investigators said that the murders of James, Erin, and Robert may be related to a prior attempted burglary of the bowling alley on Jan. 20, 2002.

Erin, James, and Robert were found dead at 11:55 p.m. by Erin’s friend, according to LPD.

It is unclear what led LPD and the FBI to the Platte River, but the FBI said there’s no threat to the community.

“We thank the community for providing tips & info – they have made a difference. We encourage anyone with info to contact Littleton PD, FBI Denver or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers,” shared FBI Denver.

You can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720- 913-7867.