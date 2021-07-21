FBI, Lakewood police searching for suspect after attempted ATM robbery

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Lakewood Police Department are searching for a man who tried to rob an ATM earlier this month.

The crime happened at 3:00 am on July 6th at the US Bank located at 1415 Carr Street. Investigators say the suspect tried to pry open the machine before fleeing the area in a U-Haul van.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair that includes a receding hairline. He was wearing dark framed glasses at the time of the attempted robbery. Photos from surveillance footage are attached below.

Investigators are asking the public to look for anyone that matches the description or pictures. They also say you should contact them if you know anyone who looks like the subject that recently discussed plans for renting a van with the intention of burglarizing a bank or an ATM.

You can submit tips by calling the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303)629-7171. You can also submit information anonymously by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-STOP(7867).