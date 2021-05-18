FBI investigating Maggie Long’s death as a hate crime

BAILEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday it is investigating the death of Maggie Long as a hate crime.

In December of 2017, 17-year-old Long was found dead in her home days after it was set on fire.

The fire was declared an arson and Long’s death was ruled a homicide.

It has been more than three years since Long’s body was found and many questions have been left unanswered.

Here’s a timeline following Long’s disappearance: