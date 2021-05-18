FBI investigating Maggie Long’s death as a hate crime

BAILEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday it is investigating the death of Maggie Long as a hate crime.
In December of 2017, 17-year-old Long was found dead in her home days after it was set on fire.
The fire was declared an arson and Long’s death was ruled a homicide.
It has been more than three years since Long’s body was found and many questions have been left unanswered.
Here’s a timeline following Long’s disappearance:
- December 1, 2017: Maggie Long went missing. Her home was set on fire.
- December 4, 2017: Judge signs a gag order following fire at Long’s home
- December 7, 2017: Maggie Long’s body was discovered in her burned home. Her death was ruled a homicide.
- January 18, 2018: Park County Sheriff’s Office announces $15,000 reward for information
- May 4, 2018: Sketch released of person possibly connected to Maggie Long’s death
- May 18, 2018: Investigators say Maggie Long’s home was targeted
- June 8, 2018: Investigators look into case in Missouri similar to Maggie Long’s
- December 15, 2018: Theater group raises money for Maggie Long scholarship
- April 2, 2019: Sketch of third suspect in Maggie Long homicide released
- September 23, 2019: Increase in tips reported in Maggie Long case
- November 27, 2019: FBI asks for more help in Maggie Long’s death
- December 20, 2019: Loved ones come together to live out Maggie Long’s wishes to give back
- May 18, 2021: FBI confirms Maggie Long’s death is being investigated as a hate crime