FBI Denver thanks community following death of special agent killed in the line of duty in Florida

DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Denver Division says it would like to thank the entire community for the outpouring of support as it grieves the loss of FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, who was killed in the line of duty in Florida last week.

“The FBI Family is devastated by this immense loss. We have found strength and

gratitude in the amazing volume of condolences, kindness, and support from our law

enforcement and community partners, as well as the general public. I am proud and

humbled by those who generously offered to assist the FBI family and Laura’s

loved ones here in Colorado. We remain unwavering in our commitment in helping the

families through these difficult days. While we mourn the loss of Laura and Dan, we will

never forget their sacrifice. They were ordinary people who were willing to do

extraordinary things in pursuit of making the world a better place.” – Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

During the FBI’s memorial service in Miami on Saturday, FBI Director

Christopher Wray said, “She <Laura> died the way she lived– serving her community and keeping kids safe.”

Schwartzenberger, 43, was from Pueblo. She had been an agent with the FBI since December 2005 and worked in the Miami field office on a squad of agents handling violent crimes against children, according to court records. Her work primarily focused on tracking offenders who sexually exploit children online and investigating other crimes against children.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Schwartzenberger were fatally shot last week while serving a search warrant in a crimes against children case in Sunrise, Florida, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

The Colorado native graduated from Pueblo South High School in 1996. She was an accomplished diver and competed with the Colorado State University dive team for one year before transferring to Northeastern University in 2000, according to the governor’s office.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.