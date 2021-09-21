Coroner rules Gabby Petito’s death as homicide

JACKSON, Wyo. (KDVR) — The FBI Denver says Gabby Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide after the coroner confirmed a body found in Teton National Forest is the missing YouTuber.

Petito was last in touch with her family in late August while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. He returned to Florida without her on Sept. 1, but she was not reported as a missing person until Sept. 11.

Laundrie refused to speak to investigators, and according to his family he went hiking last week and has not returned home.

Searches for him have taken place in the area around where he and Petito lived with his parents in southwestern Florida.

“The FBI’s commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said. “The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions. Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

Petito and Laundrie had been on vacation together in a van registered to her for several weeks. In mid-August a person saw a fight between the two of them near Moab, Utah and called police.

No charges were pressed, but police did provide accommodations to Laundrie for the night while Petito stayed in the van.

Several days later Petito told her family that the couple was up the Jackson area at Teton National Forest. She was not heard from again.