DENVER (KDVR) — Can you help the FBI find a man they say robbed a bank in Denver at the end of September?

The ENT Credit Union at 5620 Tower Road was robbed at 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s or early 50s who was wearing a gray wig and a dark-colored mustache that “appeared to be fake.” He also had an NYPD baseball hat and aviator-style sunglasses.

Photos from the bank also show his blue striped shirt and blue jeans with high visibility reflective cuffs at the bottom.

Do you recognize this disguised man? He’s wanted for robbing an ENT Credit Union in Denver on Aug. 30, 2023. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

MetroDenver Crime Stoppers is working with the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force to catch the suspect.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for help solving the crime.

Anyone with a tip can call 720-913-7867 to remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward.

The ENT that was robbed is in the DIA neighborhood at the intersection of Tower Road and 56th Avenue, just north of the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch area.