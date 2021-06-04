FBI attributes JBS attack to cyber gang REvil

File photo: The Greeley JBS meat packing plant sits idle on April 16, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S Federal Bureau of Investigations has attributed the cyber attack on meat supplier JBS to notorious ransomware gang REvil and Sodinokibi.

“We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable,” reads an FBI press release.

The FBI says it is working with private cyber security partners to bring the attackers to justice.

“Our private sector partnerships are essential to responding quickly when a cyber intrusion occurs and providing support to victims affected by our cyber adversaries,” the release reads. “A cyberattack on one is an attack on us all.”

JBS USA said in a statement from Greeley, Colorado, on Memorial Day that it was the target on Sunday of an “organized cybersecurity attack” affecting some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems.

The attack disrupted production on both continents.

REvil is a ransomware gang known for targeting large companies with cyber attacks and demanding ransom money. The gang demanded $50 million from Apple in April.