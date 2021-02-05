FBI asking for help identifying Greenwood Village bank robber

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The FBI and Greenwood Village police are searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly held up the Wells Fargo Bank at 7700 East Belleview Ave.

The robbery happened about 3:23 p.m. on Thursday.

Police describe the suspect as a white man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a gaiter style face mask, a dark beanie, a dark gray hoodie, light-washed jeans and surgical style gloves.

He threatened to have a weapon but did not show one nor did the victim see one.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is an interagency coalition comprised of local, state and federal personnel.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.