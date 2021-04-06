FBI and Denver police seeking information about bank robbery suspect

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police need the public’s help finding information on a bank robbery suspect. The suspect robbed the Bank Of the West located at 2050 S. Downing Street in Denver at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, he displayed a weapon during the robbery.

The man is described as a 6-foot, Caucasian male with a medium to heavy build. During the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large image of a pug on the front with the words “PUG LIFE.” He was also wearing a black knitted hat and blue jeans.

Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone matching this description.

If you have any information on the suspect you are asked to call the FBI Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303) 629-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. You can remain anonymous.