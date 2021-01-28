FBI and Denver police asking for information on bank robbery suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force needs help identifying a man suspected in a Denver bank robbery.

The robbery happened about 3:18 p.m. on Tuesday at the TCF Bank located at 2084 S. Broadway.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 40s, approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a dark-colored bandana he used as a face mask. He was carrying a duffel bag.

A weapon was not seen and the suspect left the bank on foot, police said.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is a interagency coalition comprised of local, state and federal personnel.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.