Father’s dying wish is fulfilled after daughter’s lost diploma is found



DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a long, hard road for Katherine Craig. She lost her father Jeff Craig to leukemia and complications caused by the coronavirus on May 15.

“It tore my heart apart. He’s all I have,” she said.

Katherine’s father had one wish: for her to receive her high school diploma.

“He would tell me, ‘Just get on the computer, Kat, and do it,'” she said.

Katherine worked hard to reach that goal through online classes at the Graduation Alliance organization.

But when it came time to receive her diploma, it never arrived. She contacted the organization but the document couldn’t be located.

“I wanted to finish it and succeed because that was his wish,” Katherine said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Graduation Alliance’s offices. Top administrators conducted an in-depth search and discovered the diploma had been sent to the wrong address.

One reason may have been that Katherine had to move to Dallas after losing her father.

They quickly made sure Katherine would receive the diploma her father always wanted her to have.

Graduation alliance issued the following statemeng:

“Graduation Alliance was founded on the mission of helping students who stopped attending school get back on track and earn their high school diploma. Our students and their educational success is our sole focus. We are so proud that Katherine made the decision to finish high school through the free online Colorado Workforce Diploma Program and that she is now a graduate. There are 32 million adults without a diploma in the US, and state funded programs like this one gives those adults the opportunity they need. Katherine’s diploma is on its way to a very well deserving student!”

Katherine was overjoyed to hear the good news.

“Thank you so much. That means the world to me,” she said.

Katherine tells the Problem Solvers she now looks forward to fulfilling her father’s wish knowing he’s with her every step of the way.

“I know he’s smiling down on me now, he knows the fact the diploma’s going to be in my hand, I’m going to have it and move forward and better my life,” she said.

You can find more information about the Colorado Workforce Diploma Program online.