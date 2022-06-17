DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From a bluegrass festival to Strawberry Days, and so much more.
Weather-wise, it will be a warm weekend with highs in the 90s and smoky skies. Meteorologist Chris Tomer says monsoon moisture will also arrive this weekend.
On Saturday, skies turn partly cloudy in Denver with a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms.
On Father’s Day, clouds will increase quickly with a 20-30% chance of afternoon t-storms/rain. Highs will drop into the upper 80s.
Here are 10 things to do across Colorado this weekend:
- Juneteenth Music Festival– June 18-19
- 2022 Telluride Bluegrass Festival– June 16-19
- Denver BBQ Festival– June 17-20
- Pikes Peak Celtic Festival– June 17-19
- Colorado Springs Sky Lantern Festival– June 18
- Strawberry Days– June 18
- Sonic Bloom Festival– June 16-19
- Denver Greek Festival– June 17-19
- Free yoga in the plaza– Belmar- June 19
- Goat yoga- Four Mile Historic Park– June 19
