DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From a bluegrass festival to Strawberry Days, and so much more.

Weather-wise, it will be a warm weekend with highs in the 90s and smoky skies. Meteorologist Chris Tomer says monsoon moisture will also arrive this weekend.

On Saturday, skies turn partly cloudy in Denver with a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

On Father’s Day, clouds will increase quickly with a 20-30% chance of afternoon t-storms/rain. Highs will drop into the upper 80s.

Here are 10 things to do across Colorado this weekend:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.