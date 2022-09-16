AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — You may remember last month FOX31 spoke with the good Samaritans who rescued the heat-stricken baby after a car thief left him while fleeing from police.

“When that happened it was the scariest moment of my life, the worst day of my life. It was an absolute nightmare,” Nate Malkemus, the child’s father, said.

On Aug. 12, Malkemus’ car was stolen with his 15-month-old son inside. A bystander rescued the child from the hot vehicle when the thief ditched the car in an alley.

“I have more gratitude in my world for her and her family than for just about anyone else right now. So much appreciation,” Malkemus said of Aida Castro, who helped save the child from the car by forcing a window down to get to him.

‘Thank you for saving my little brother’

Castro said Malkemus’ family has shown their gratitude. The child’s older brother even made her a card.

“‘Thank you for saving my little brother,'” Castro read from the card. “For me, that is much more than I would have hoped for because one does something like that with their heart.”

Malkemus said the experience was a lesson.

“I tend to live my life trusting people and trusting situations and there’s not necessarily anything wrong with that, but I’ve definitely learned to be more careful,” Malkemus said.

Malkemus said he hasn’t lost his faith in people, thanks in part because of the actions of total strangers who helped save his son’s life.

“This is the definition of community, right? There’s so much division in America right now, so much hatred, so much prejudice, but what we need is more people like Aida to step up where help is needed,” Malkemus said.