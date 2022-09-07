JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A father charged with the severe abuse of his twin 6-week-old boys was sentenced on Wednesday to 28 years in prison.

Jeremy Esposito, 35, pleaded guilty on June 28 to three counts of child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

The mother of those children, 29-year-old Jonelle Esposito, has a pretrial hearing set for Thursday and a motions hearing set for Sept. 29. She faces five counts of child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

Her trial has not been set.

Jeremy and Jonelle Esposito were arrested after police say they severely abused their twin 6-week-old boys. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators have said the boys suffered skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg fractures, rib fractures, genital injuries, burns and bruising around the face and severe malnourishment. One of the twins also tested positive for illegal drugs.

Deputies learned of the abuse on Oct. 3, 2021, when they responded to a report from hospital staff that a baby was brought in with severe injuries.