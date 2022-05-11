WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man charged with the abduction of his 1-year-old daughter that issued a statewide Amber Alert has been sentenced to multiple years of probation.

Alexander Damien Martinez was taken into custody outside Cheyenne, Wyoming back on July 15, 2021, after he assaulted his wife and fled with their daughter. An Amber Alert was issued after witnesses heard Martinez threaten to hurt his daughter.

Police said a witness heard Martinez say he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child before he fled the scene.

Wyoming Highway Patrol located the girl and Martinez, and the girl was reunited with her mother.

Charges:

Martinez was charged with the following:

Child abuse knowingly/reckless-no injury

Assault 3-know/reckless cause injury

Violation P/o-criminal

Vehicular eluding

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

Sentencing:

Martinez pleaded guilty to child abuse not resulting in injury, third-degree assault and vehicular eluding.

Three years probation for child abuse not resulting in injury

Three years probation for third-degree assault

Three years probation for vehicular eluding

Three years suspended sentence