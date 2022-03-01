AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New video shows a driver slamming a car into a donut shop in Aurora over the weekend, narrowly missing a 4-year-old child. FOX31 sat with the boy and his heroic dad who saved his life.

Big glazed donuts with icing and sprinkles bring Allan Taylor and his 4-year-son Zane back through the door at City Donuts bi-weekly.

“We come here every other Saturday and Sunday, it’s our ritual over the last two years,” Taylor said.

However, this Saturday, their donut run turned into a near-death experience. Shocking surveillance video captures the moments Allen quickly turned into his son’s superhero.

“I was paying and doing what I always do, I glance at him and make sure he’s fine, and when I glanced I saw the car coming through the door,” Taylor said. “It was hitting me as I was grabbing him.”

Taylor said his sports skills as a former football player were put to the test in the ultimate parenting moment.

“You have to just always keep your head on a swivel when you have your kids,” Taylor said. “You just never know. It takes one second between life or death so always keep them at an arm’s length.”

Aurora Police say the driver of a stolen car ran a red light near Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street, hit another car and then crashed into the donut shop. The driver took off and police are now asking the community for help locating them. Anyone with information should contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

After the driver narrowly missed the boy and his father and immediately took off, Zane said the suspect is not invited to his birthday party because he is “mean.”

City Donuts is offering the little boy a free donut every Saturday for the rest of his life because of what happened.