THORNTON Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton Topgolf employee is now being charged with murder and attempted murder after police say he clocked out of work early, waited in the parking lot and shot at two of his coworkers, killing one of them.

The family of the victim, 22-year-old Bryce Holden, is speaking out for the first time since the situation unfolded two days before Christmas.

“Our son was rarely ever serious. Always joking around,” Rod Holden said. “He was always a joy to be around.”

Rod Holden clings to the memories of his son, Bryce Holden.

“I think the biggest shocking point is how he died,” Rod said.

Thornton Police say 26-year-old Victor Salazar work left work early Saturday, Dec. 23, and waited more than an hour in the parking lot for Bryce to leave.

Officials say Salazar confronted Holden and another coworker in the parking lot and opened fire, shooting a dozen times.

Bryce was killed. The other man was able to run away without being hit.

“He died a horrific death,” Rod said of his son.

Salazar is now charged with murder and attempted murder in the deadly shooting.

“Bryce worked there a couple, three months,” Rod said. “Bryce was still trying to find himself a little bit. He was jumping around construction. He liked working with his hands. Construction slowed down a bit for him, so he picked that up to help pay the bills.”

Rod told FOX31 his son had big goals.

“He was always into self-improvement,” Rod said, adding that he was teaching himself Spanish. “He was going to move to Barcelona. That’s who he was. Bryce doesn’t want or wouldn’t want us to sit here and dwell on this.”

He knows his son meant so much to so many.

“Every parent is biased and talks about, ‘My kid is the best.’ I think the fact we received hundreds of condolences from people he knew, I think that’s proof what kind of kid we had,” Rod said.

Salazar’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2.