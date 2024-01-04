DENVER (KDVR) -– The morning after a migrant encampment site was swept near the intersection of Speer and Zuni, a man used a stick to drag food out of an enclosed area.

“I have five hungry children and I want to get that orange juice and water,“ said Rafael Figueroa, of Venezuela.

Figueroa’s tent and belongings were in an enclosed area that has now been fenced off.

He told FOX31 his family has shelter overnight, but his family still needs the food.

“Every migrant in shelter is being provided regular meals and the community is providing food as well,” said Jon Ewing, Denver Department of Human Services spokesperson.

That food was in an area fenced off at West 26th Avenue and Alcott Street.

FOX31 reporter Vicente Arenas witnessed immigrants picking up discarded food and eating it on sidewalks near the encampment.

Crews began clearing out the migrant encampment near Speer and Zuni on Wednesday.

FOX31 reporters were told most of the migrants removed from the encampments were housed.

That was not the case for Gabriel Prieto, who was at the fenced-off area, separated from his tent and a pair of shoes he says he badly needs.

“I’d at least like to have my shoes,” Prieto said.

Advocates say they are trying to save tents worth $10,000 which had been donated.

“We know that the community members themselves who care about this cause have spent thousands of dollars on survival gear for migrants that is now going to be trashed,” Housekeys Action Network Denver Member V Reeves said.

The migrants say they just want to work and buy their food without assistance or having to dig through trash to quell their hunger.