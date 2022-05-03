DENVER (KDVR) — The father of a 3-year-old, who shot and killed himself, was arrested Monday, the Denver Police Department said.

Manuel Lopez, 35, turned himself into DPD authorities after being at large for more than two weeks following his 3-year-old son’s apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation determined the shooting that occurred in a parked vehicle in the 1700 block of S. Pecos Street appeared to be accidental. The incident took place on April 17 and the boy later died on April 22.

The boy’s mother, Celina Duran, 39, was arrested last Thursday on a count of child abuse, negligently causing death.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will decide if and what possible charges Lopez will face.