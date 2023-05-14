ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A father and daughter injured in a hit-and-run crash on May 5 continue to recover from their injuries but it’s going to be a long road.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. around South Downing Street and Highway 285. The Englewood Police Department said the driver of a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee rammed Joey Vasquez’s vehicle off the road, causing it to strike a light pole.

The alleged driver, 30-year-old Ruben Munguia, struck Vasquez’s vehicle multiple times, police said.

Vasquez, 30, and his 7-year-old daughter got out and tried to run away from Munguia, he told FOX31.

“So grab my daughter and we were running around, literally running around my car because this dude was just trying to hit us two, three times,” Vasquez told FOX31’s Rogelio Mares.

Vasquez’s mother set up a GoFundMe for her son and granddaughter as Vasquez has been out of work after the crash recovering from his injuries.

“Broken aorta, so they had to put a stint in my heart,” Vasquez said. “Broken ribs, my lungs had collapsed, my daughter has two fractures to each one of her feet, she had a broken right underneath her eye.

Police said Munguia and Vasquez apparently knew each other.

Munguia took off after the crash and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for the Cherokee the next day. The SUV was later found and Munguia was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and other related charges, EPD said.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office officially charged Munguia on May 11, but the exact charges are not known.